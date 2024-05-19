Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, has dismissed the chairmen of the state’s 21 local government areas, effective Monday.

A letter signed by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Community Affairs, Mr. TonyCollins Nwabunwanne, dated May 17, 2024, instructed the chairmen to hand over the affairs of their local governments to the Head of Local Government Administration, HLGA, by Monday, May 20, 2024.

The letter stated: “Following the expiration of your tenure as Transition Committee Chairman, you are hereby directed to hand over the affairs of your Local Government Council to the Head of Local Government Administration, HLGA, in your respective Local Government Councils.

“This directive takes effect from Monday, 20th day of May, 2024. Thank you for your service to the state.”

Governor Soludo recently asked All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, stakeholders to nominate candidates for the Transition Committees in Anambra State’s 21 local government areas.

The governor specified that each council area should have three nominees, with at least one being a woman.

This directive was communicated to the Transition Committee chairmen by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu.