[BREAKING] Sexual harassment allegation: Abiodun suspends commissioner

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has suspended Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, over an allegation of sexual harassment, levelled against him by a 16-year-old, Barakat Melojuekun.

The young teenager in a viral video which went round on different social media platforms on Saturday had accused Abudu-Balogun of an attempt to harass her sexually at his Ibiade residence in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

However, the commissioner in a statement described the allegation as cheap blackmail on the part of his political adversaries to tarnish his image.

The governor in a statement made available to newsmen and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, said the suspension became imperative so as to enable the commissioner to cooperate fully with the independent investigation being carried out by the police.

The statement said: “Whilst taking cognizance of the principle of a suspect being presumed innocent until proven guilty and the public statement issued by Hon. Abudu-Balogun denying the allegation, as a government with zero tolerance for gender-based violence and indeed any criminality, the suspension is a further demonstration of the commitment of Prince Dapo Abiodun Administration to fairness, equity, justice and the rule of law, no matter who is involved.”

The government assured the public that it would do everything to ensure that justice is served in this case.

The suspended commissioner had been directed to hand over to the permanent secretary in the ministry.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… | sexual harassment commissioner | sexual harassment commissioner| sexual harassment commissioner