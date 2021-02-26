BREAKING: Seven of 317 abducted students in Zamfara regain freedom

Seven out of the 317 female students abducted from the Government Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara have regained their freedom.

This is according to a source who spoke with Channels Television from Jangebe town via a phone call.

The source confirmed that the girls returned home on their own as they claimed they manoeuvred their way back from the bandits while trekking along the forest.

The source said the escaped students said more are expected back.

