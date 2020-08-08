Former member of the National Assembly, Senator Buruji Kashamu is dead.

His death was announced on Twitter by his former colleague, Senator Ben Bruce -Murray on Saturday.

Bruce Murray said: “I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID 19.. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.”

Tribune Online reports that there was anxiety on Saturday over the health condition of a former member of the National Assembly, Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Tribune Online learnt that Kashamu who represented Ogun East Senatorial District from 2015-2019, contracted coronavirus and had been battling for survival.

I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. pic.twitter.com/OJGIt0VK3n — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 8, 2020

A source told our correspondent that the politician cum businessman had been hospitalised at First Cardiologist Hospital, Lagos in the last few days.

He was said to have tested positive for the virus and that his condition became critical due to underlying ailments he is suffering from.

Efforts to confirm the story from Kashamu’s family sources have not yielded results.

The late lawmaker was born on May 19, 1958. He was a member of the 8th National Assembly representing Ogun East Senatorial District.

He attended the University of Lagos and Pitman Training, Igboro, Lagos State.

Kashamu was a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State. and was the governorship candidate of his party in the 2019 governorship elections.

The deceased hailed from Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state

His death came few hours after the passage of the former National Auditor of the party, Alhaji Adewole Adeyanju.

Details later…

