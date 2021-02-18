BREAKING: Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, is dead

A Second Republic member of the House of Representatives from Kano State, Dr Junaid Mohammed is dead.
His brother, Dr Ahmed Salik, a former lecturer with the Bayero University Kano and also a former member of the House of Representatives confirmed his death this evening.
Late Junaid, a Soviet trained Medical Doctor died on Thursday evening at his residence in Kano after a protracted illness.
