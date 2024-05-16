The sacked Chieftain of the Parked Management System (PMS), Mukaila Lamidi, also known as Auxiliary, has been paraded and will be arraigned in court for an alleged criminal offense.

Lamidi was paraded before newsmen by the Police Command, accompanied by operatives of the Directorate of State Services (DSS), with leg chains and handcuffs, on Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, disclosed that Lamidi, prior to his recent arrest by the DSS, had been declared wanted by the police for criminal offenses including murder, assault, and other vices.

ALSO READ: Autopsy: Netizens express outcry as cause of Mohbad’s death remain unknown

He was wearing a long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

According to him, the police have been on his trail since he was declared wanted in June 2023 for alleged murder and other vices.

“The Command has been working with other sister agencies to facilitate his arrest.”

Details to follow…