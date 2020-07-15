BREAKING: Sacked Oyo LG Chairmen lose at Appeal Court
The Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division, on Wednesday, set aside the High Court judgment restraining the Oyo state governor from sacking local government councils in the state.
Justice Haruna Tsammani premised his judgment on that the sacked local government Chairmen failed to show verifiable facts of the plan by the Oyo state governor to dissolve the councils.
Tsammani said the case initiated was mere speculations and based on conjectures.
Details later…
