BREAKING: Renowned entrepreneur, Bode Akindele, dies at 88

Renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Chief Bode Akindele, is dead.

Chief Bode Akindele, the Parakoyi of Ibadan land and chairman of Madandola Group, died in Lagos on Monday, aged 88 years.

A close associate of the late Chief Bode Akindele, Oloye Lekan Alabi confirmed the demise to Tribune Online.

Chief Bode Akindele’s philanthropy spans decades with a donation of N100 million to the Federal Government, Oyo and Lagos State governments in the fight against COVID-19 being the latest before his demise.

Details later …

