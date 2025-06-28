BREAKING: Renowned businessman, Aminu Dantata, dies at 94

Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, a renowned Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, has passed away at the age of 94.

The news of billionaire businessman’s demise was disclosed via a social media post on Saturday by the Deputy National Treasurer of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Uba Tanko Mijinyawa.

According to him, details of the Muslim funeral prayer (Jana’iza) for Dantata will be announced in due course.

“Inna Lillahi wa’inna ilaihi Raji’un. Allah ya yi wa babanmu Dattijo, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, rasuwa. Muna addu’a Allah ya jikan sa, ya gafarta masa. Za a sanar da lokacin jana’izarsa,” Tanko wrote in Hausa language.

Tanko’s message about the late philanthropist, who is also an uncle to Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, was translated as “Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. May Allah have mercy on our father and elder, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata. We pray for his forgiveness. The time of his funeral will be announced.”

Also confirming the news, his Principal Private Secretary, Mustapha Abdullahi Junaid, disclosed in a statement Saturday morning that the Janazah details will be shared later.

Junaid wrote, “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of our beloved father, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and forgive his shortcomings. The Janazah details will be shared later insha Allah.”

Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who was the founder of Express Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd., is also credited with having played a key role in the establishment of Nigeria’s first non-interest (Islamic) bank, Jaiz Bank.

