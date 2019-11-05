BREAKING: Popular Lagos Balogun Market on fire

A devastating fire has broken out of the popular Balogun market, Lagos Island.

The fire according to eyewitnesses and as seen in videos shared on social media, started from a building in the crowded market.

Some traders who lamented the situation, as the cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained rushed to packed their goods from different stalls in the market.

Below are some tweets:

Happening right now on Lagos island (Balogun market) pic.twitter.com/BMzJ99uUtD — YOUR ANCESTORS ❤🍑 3.0 (@adeFAYE_) November 5, 2019

– Just in : Fire breaks out at Balogun market,Lagos state.

pic.twitter.com/JcOvUjVT4r — SubDeliveryZone (@SubDeliveryZone) November 5, 2019

Fire in balogun market God save this country pic.twitter.com/xuJfyr2fwn — wf sheeshee (@WSheeshee) November 5, 2019