BREAKING: Policeman feared killed as gunmen attack station in Ibadan

A policeman has been feared killed after an attack on a police station at Ikolaba area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday evening.

It was gathered that the gunmen shot sporadically into the police station before gaining access into it.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, while commenting on the development, said: “We just got information that our police station was attacked but I haven’t got details of the officer allegedly killed.

“We have deployed men to the area and as soon as more details are available, we will get back to you,” he said.

