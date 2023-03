Idahosa Moses

The Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Chairman, Emperor Jarret Tenebe who was arrested in the early hours of Thursday by Police in the state has been released around.

Tenebe was learnt to have been released from police custody at about 10:30 am on Thursday 16th by the State Commissioner of Police.

Announcing the release, the State Treasurer of the APC, Comrade Ahmed Ekekhide Mahmud said, “APC Deputy State Chairman Emperor Jarret Tenebe, who was arrested early hour this morning by Edo State deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu, has just be released around 10:30 am today 16th March 2023 by the State Commissioner of police.”

