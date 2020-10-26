BREAKING: Police arrest suspected looters of warehouses in Abuja

Police have arrested some persons who allegedly broke into warehouses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Monday morning.

They are to be paraded by the FCT Police Command.

It will be recalled that two different warehouses were invaded, on Sunday morning, while the largest warehouse in Gwagwalada Area Council owned by the FCT Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS) was also raided, on Monday morning.

More details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters Will Close Window To Peace, Obasanjo Warns Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the recent shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate, warning President Muhammadu Buhari that the shooting of protesters will close the window to peace.

Wale Oke Decries Lekki Killings, Says Incident May End Nigeria

The national deputy president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Dr Wale Oke, has expressed sadness over the Tuesday killing…

