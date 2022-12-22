BREAKING: Police arrest 3 murder suspects of LAUTECH final year student, US-based hotelier

By Soji Ajibola
FILE PHOTO

The Police arrested three persons suspected of being killers of Rachael Opadele and Olugbenga Owolabi three months after launching into investigation their deaths.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the arrest of the suspected murderers Thursday, 22nd December 2022.

Rachel Opadele was a final-year student writing her project at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology. Olugbega Owolabi was an Ogbomoso-born and United States-based hotelier.

Owolabi’s corpse was flown to the US for burial, while Opadele had since been buried.

Recall that on 8th August, a combined security team of the Joint Security Task Force in Oyo State, otherwise known as Operation Burst and Western Security Network code-named Amotekun on Sunday stormed forests in Abaa, Surulere Local Government Area, Oyo, in search of the killers of the final year student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, the hotelier and one other person.

