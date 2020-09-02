BREAKING: Petrol now N151.56 per litre

The price of petrol has been increased to N151.56 per litre, according to Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC).

This new development was contained in a memo released by the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) and signed by D.O Abalaka.

According to the statement; “Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre.

This takes effect from September 2, 2020.

