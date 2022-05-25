(BREAKING) Peter Obi set to dump PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, is set to dump the main opposition party.
The former Anambra State Governor is angry that there appears to be a gang up against him because of his rising profile in the party.
He is one of the 15 presidential aspirants cleared to contest the ticket in this weekend’s primaries.
Sources close to him confirmed to the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday that he will announce his new political party on Thursday.
It was learnt that his negotiations with two unnamed parties are at advanced stages and are expected to be concluded Wednesday night before the formal announcement.
More details to come…
