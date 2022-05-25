(BREAKING) Peter Obi set to dump PDP

Latest NewsTop News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
I am ready for PDP presidential primaries , Nigerians should avoid repeating mistakes of 2015, 2019, 2023: I'm not desperate to be Nigerian president, Peter Obi gets PDP presidential nomination forms, 2023: Peter Obi declares for presidency, 2023 presidency: PDP will respect whoever emerges flagbearer, Nigeria's problem bigger, I will contest 2023 presidential election, if PDP throws contest open, zone to South, Confiscate my properties if pandora docs find $500m traced to me, Peter Obi absolves IPOB, Imo School Attack, 5% growth in Nigeria's economy, Host communities' deserved five percent, Anambra PDP guber primaries, nigeria, Don't dialogue with bandits
Peter Obi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, is set to dump the main opposition party.

The former Anambra State Governor is angry that there appears to be a gang up against him because of his rising profile in the party.

He is one of the 15 presidential aspirants cleared to contest the ticket in this weekend’s primaries. 

Sources close to him confirmed to the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday that he will announce his new political party on Thursday.

It was learnt that his negotiations with two unnamed parties are at advanced stages and are expected to be concluded Wednesday night before the formal announcement.

More details to come…

 

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Former Bauchi SSG, Kashim, emerges PDP guber candidate

Latest News

Petition against Dapo Abiodun didn’t emanate from us ― NANS Zone D

Latest News

TETFund alerts institutions to fake approval-in-principle in circulation

Latest News

Ebonyi APC Stakeholders, state govt trade words over alleged plot to disrupt…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More