Johnson Babajide ,Makurdi

The Igyorov Ward executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party in Gboko local government area of Benue State on Sunday suspended the party national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The suspension of Ayu is coming barely four days after the national working committee of the party dragged the State Governor, Samuel Ortom to the disciplinary committee to investigate him (Ortom) on the alleged anti party activities.

Speaking to newsmen in Makurdi on behalf of Kashi Philip, the Ward Chairman, the Ward Secretary Mr. Vangeryina Dooyum explained that Senator Ayu was suspended by the executive for alleged anti party activities.

Dooyum who read from a speech signed by 12 out of the 17 member Ward Executive, the Secretary stated that the decision to suspend the National Chairman was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.

The Ward Secretary who read the speech in the presence of the Ward Chairman and other members said, “we observed with utmost dismay that, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu who is the National Chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council Ward.

“It is on record that he has also failed to pay his Annual Subscription Fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (As Amended).

“Further investigation also revealed that he did not vote during the Governorship and State Assembly Elections held on March 18, 2023.

“It was also discovered that most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.”