BREAKING: PDP NWC members disagree with Damagum, reject Anyanwu’s reinstatement

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the reinstatement of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary, asserting that no such decision has been made by any recognised organ of the party.

In a statement signed by 11 key NWC members on Wednesday, the committee described the announcement by the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, as lacking constitutional backing and contrary to the resolution of the party’s 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The NWC clarified that the 99th NEC meeting had explicitly referred all matters relating to the office of the National Secretary to the forthcoming 100th NEC meeting, scheduled for Monday, 30th June 2025.

It maintained that no individual, group, or party organ, including the NWC itself, has the authority to cancel or vary decisions reached by the NEC, which remains the party’s highest decision-making organ after the National Convention.

The committee also insisted that the NEC meeting has not been cancelled or postponed and that any contrary statement is misleading and not in line with the party’s constitution.

The statement reads, “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a press briefing by the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, today Wednesday, 25th June, 2025 wherein he attempted to overturn the resolution of the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which scheduled the 100th NEC meeting for Monday, 30th June, 2025.

“The Acting National Chairman in the said press briefing also reportedly announced that Senator Samuel Anyanwu has been asked to resume as National Secretary of the Party contrary to the resolution of the 99th NEC meeting which referred all matters relating to the office of the National Secretary to 100th NEC meeting.

“The pronouncements by the Acting National Chairman have no foundation as no Organ of the Party (including the NWC), individual or group has the power to cancel, overrule, veto or vary the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) under the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NEC is the highest decision-making Organ of the Party, second only to the National Convention. By virtue of Section 31 (3) of the PDP Constitution, the resolution of the NEC to hold its 100th meeting on Monday 30th June, 2025 is binding on all Organs, Officers, Chapters and members of the Party and no Organ, group or individual can vary or veto this resolution of NEC.

“Furthermore, the claim by Amb. Damagum that Sen. Samuel Anyanwu has been asked to resume office as the National Secretary of the Party is therefore misleading being contrary to the resolution of NEC.

“In the light of the foregoing, the 100th NEC meeting as scheduled for Monday, 30th June, 2025 has not been canceled or postponed.

The clarification follows an earlier announcement by Damagum during a press briefing where he stated that Anyanwu had been asked to resume as National Secretary and that the NEC meeting would no longer be held as scheduled.

The eleven NWC members who signed the statement include Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, the Deputy National Chairman (South); Honourable (Architect) Setonji Koshoedo, the Acting National Secretary; Honourable Ahmed Yayari Mohammed, the National Treasurer; Sir Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel, the National Auditor; and Honourable Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary.

Others are Dr Woyengikuro Daniel, the National Financial Secretary; High Chief Ali Odefa, the National Vice Chairman (South East); Honourable Emmanuel Ogidi, the Caretaker Committee Chairman (South South); and Honourable Mrs Amina Darasimi D. Bryhm, the National Woman Leader.

Also among the signatories were Senator Hayatu Bello Gwarzo and Honourable Ajisafe Kamoru Toyese, the National Vice Chairman (South West).

