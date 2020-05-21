BREAKING: Passengers feared dead as fuel tanker crushes bus close to Otedola Bridge

Some passengers were on Thursday morning feared dead when a fuel-laden tanker crushed a Mazda bus close to the Otedola Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

The accident happened at the Ibadan-bound section of the road, with massive traffic already built up

As of the time of this report gathered from @lagostrafficbutter, officials of the various agencies managing transport in Lagos State are on the ground at the scene of the accident while casualties are being evacuated.

Details later…

