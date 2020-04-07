BREAKING: Oyo records two COVID-19 cases, state total now 11

Two persons from Oyo State have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 11.
The two cases are a 28-year old woman who returned from the United Arab Emirates on March 22 and a 42-year old man who had contact with a confirmed case.
Head of the Oyo COVID-19 task force, Governor Seyi Makinde, gave this information while giving an update on his social media handles on the state of things with regard to the state.
Makinde assured that measures to include contact tracing, collection of samples and isolation process had been activated.
“The COVID-19 confirmation test for two suspected cases came back POSITIVE, today. One of the new cases is a 28-year-old woman who returned to the country from the United Arab Emirates on March 22, 2020. The second case is a 42-year-old man who is a contact of an earlier confirmed COVID-19 case.
“The isolation process has been initiated, contact tracing and collection of samples have commenced. This brings the number of confirmed cases in Oyo State to eleven. Two cases have been discharged. So, there are nine active cases,” Makinde said.
He reiterated the need for citizens of the state to adhere to stipulations to include washing of hands with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, regularly and the maintenance of social distance.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING
I Consumed Carrots, Vitamin C, Blackseed Oil With Honey To Fight Coronavirus, Says Makinde •I’ll ensure no Oyo citizen dies from COVID-19
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed what he did in isolation in order to become negative of the coronavirus… Read full story
COVID-19: Lagos Govt Rejects Chinese Doctors
Lagos State government on Monday said it is not expecting any Chinese doctors for support to tackle its Coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic… Read full story
Nine Months After, Suspected Killers Of Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter, Land In Police Net
After nine months after she was murdered , the Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Ondo State Police Command has arrested four suspects in… Read full story
COVID-19: Fake Chloroquine 250mg Tablets Now In Circulation, NAFDAC Warns
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Monday alerted Nigerians on the circulation of fake chloroquine… Read full story
FG Declares Friday, Monday As Public Holidays To Mark Easter Celebration
The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13 as public holidays to mark the 2020 Easter celebration… Read full story