BREAKING: Oyo records two COVID-19 cases, state total now 11

Two persons from Oyo State have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 11.

The two cases are a 28-year old woman who returned from the United Arab Emirates on March 22 and a 42-year old man who had contact with a confirmed case.

Head of the Oyo COVID-19 task force, Governor Seyi Makinde, gave this information while giving an update on his social media handles on the state of things with regard to the state.

Makinde assured that measures to include contact tracing, collection of samples and isolation process had been activated.

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for two suspected cases came back POSITIVE, today. One of the new cases is a 28-year-old woman who returned to the country from the United Arab Emirates on March 22, 2020. The second case is a 42-year-old man who is a contact of an earlier confirmed COVID-19 case.

“The isolation process has been initiated, contact tracing and collection of samples have commenced. This brings the number of confirmed cases in Oyo State to eleven. Two cases have been discharged. So, there are nine active cases,” Makinde said.

He reiterated the need for citizens of the state to adhere to stipulations to include washing of hands with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, regularly and the maintenance of social distance.