BREAKING: Oyo deputy governor impeached

Latest News
By Wale Akinselure
BREAKING Oyo deputy governor,Impeachment panel constituted, investigative panel against deputy gov, Embattled Oyo deputy governor heads for court to stall impeachment process, governorship, Oyo Assembly begins process of impeaching deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan
Rauf Olaniyan

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Mr Rauf Olaniyan has been removed from office.

Olaniyan’s removal followed the state Assembly’s adoption of the report of the seven-man panel constituted by the chief judge to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the deputy governor at its plenary on Monday.

Olaniyan was elected in 2019 on a joint ticket with the current Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) until his recent defection to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

As read by the majority leader of the Assembly, Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin, the deputy governor was found culpable, indicted of all allegations, all complaints levelled against him.

The Assembly approved Olaniyan’s removal from office leaning on section 188(9) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

You might also like
Latest News

Kemi Nelson, huge loss to Lagos State ​― Obasa

Latest News

‘Competence, not zoning’, Ebonyi group faults Governor Umahi’s…

Latest News

Osun 2022: Chris Brown joins Davido to celebrate Adeleke’s victory

Latest News

Zamfara govt suspends emir over turbaning of bandit as title holder

Comments

Our Front Page Today

Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More