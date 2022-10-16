(BREAKING): Oyebanji sworn in as fifth Ekiti Governor

The Chief Judge of Ekiti state, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye has sworn in Biodun Oyebanji as the fifth democratically elected governor of the state.

Also, Chief Monisade Afuye was inaugurated as the deputy governor of the state.

Oyebanji took the oath of office and allegiance at exactly 12:50 pm amidst cheers from dignitaries and people of the state.

Present at the inauguration were the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Osun state Governor, Chief Bisi Akande; former governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari and former governor, Ayodele Fayose.

State governors present were, Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Another Pipeline Of Stolen 400,000bpd Crude Discovered

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL), a company owned by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, has discovered another allegedly illegal crude oil pipeline attached to Trans Forcados Export Trunkline…

No Plan To Conduct Another Gov Primary In Ogun —PDP State Chairman

THE Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has distanced itself from any purported primary election for aspirants of the party…

2023: I Will Unite Nigerians, Rebuild Economy, Atiku Tells Northern Leaders

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice-President of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, has said that he will unite all Nigerians, strengthen national security and build a strong and robust economy as elected president of the country…

2023: Abiodun Hits Back At Amosun, Says Ex Gov’s Dirty Politics Will Fail

THE Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has hit back at his predecessor in office, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, declaring that he would fail in his anti-party politics aimed at scuttling his reelection bid in 2023…





FLICKERS: The Reversible Polaris Bank

A letter was found in 2006 in the room of a Nigerian drug leader after his apprehension in Thailand. The note had read: “Almighty God in Heaven, I have the right to be rich. I have the right to be a millionaire and no country has the right to pass laws…