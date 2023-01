BREAKING: Over 300 passengers stranded as warri-itakpe train derails in Kogi forest [Photos]

A passenger train from Warri to Itakpe has derailed on Sunday in Kogi forest forcing many of the passengers to abandon the train in fear of kidnapping.

Tribune Online learnt that some criminals have cut the rail line in the forest which led to the derailment of the train.

About 300 to 400 passengers of the derailed train were left stranded in fear.

Details later…