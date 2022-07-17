(BREAKING): #OsunDecides2022: INEC declares Adeleke winner of guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Sen Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, the winner of the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 403,371 votes to defeat his closest rival and the incumbent governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375027 votes.

Announcing the winner of the election was,l the Resident Commissioner Commissioner of INEC Osun State, Prof Abdulganiyu Raji.

However, Senator Adeleke, a native of Ede won in 17 local governments while Oyetola, whose country home is in Iragbiji won in 13 local governments of the state.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP