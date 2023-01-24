BREAKING: Osun Tribunal fixes date for judgement on governorship election

The Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has fixed Friday January 27, 2023 for the delivery of judgement in the suit filed by the state former Governor, Gboyega Oyetola challenging the victory of the incumbent, Governor Ademola Adeleke in the governorship election in the state.

This was made known via the Secretary to the tribunal, David Mike, in a notice sent to all involved parties in the case, with copy obtained by Tribune Online.

It will be recalled that, the tribunal took final address of all parties involved in the case and reserved judgement at the last sitting held on January 13th, this year.

The three-man panel led by Justice Tertse Kume however after the final addresses of counsels to the plaintiff, the first respondent – the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 2nd respondent – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the third respondent – Governor Adeleke assured that, in no distance time,the Judgement would be delivered.