Two out the 12 persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Osun have died, the state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has disclosed.

He made this disclosure while addressing a press conference inside the Oke Fia Government House in Osogbo.

Oyetola, however, said that the people of the state should not panic, assuring that his government was on top of the situation.

Details later…