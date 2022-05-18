(BREAKING) Osun Guber: Court affirms Adeleke as PDP candidate

By Paul Omorogbe
Senator Ademola Adeleke

Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State on Wednesday affirmed the validity of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court, however, dismissed the suit filed by Chief Dotun Babayemi, who approached the court to invalidate the primary election that produced Adeleke as the PDP candidate.

More details later…

 

Comments

