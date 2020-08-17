Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday afternoon arrived the Presidential Villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He came in at about 2.50pm for his appointment, which was fixed for 3pm.

His meeting with the president may not be unconnected with the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State

Details later…

