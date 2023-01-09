BREAKING: One killed, many injured as Yoruba Nation agitators clash with police in Lagos

One person was early Monday killed and many others injured as Yoruba Nation agitators clashed with policemen in the Ojota area of Lagos State.

A police patrol vehicle was burnt by the protesting agitators who also destroyed some campaign vehicles of the All Progressives Congress (APC) .

The situation became very tensed as the agitators threatened to burn down Ketu Police Station, before they were dispersed by a reinforcement og anti riot policemen.

The Tribune Online gathered that trouble started, when Yoruba Nation agitators stormed the Gani Fawehinmi Park to hold a rally for the actualization of the Yoruba Nation.

An eye witness who identified himself as Samson told the Tribune Online that “The agitators were by one side of the Gani Fawehinmi Park while policemen from RRS were on the other side.”

“When more people were joining them, the police approached them to ask for their permit but the agitators insisted that they didn’t need any permit before they could hold any rally ”

The eye witness also continued that “More policemen arrived and they began to shoot to disperse the agitators who by then also became violent .”

“At that time, some members of the APC were moving in convoy — the agitators vandalized their vehicle and also set a police patrol vehicle ablaze. ”

The clash caused serious panic and gridlock as motorists abandoned their vehicles and scampered into different directions .

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police spokesperson in charge of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin failed as call to his mobile phone line were not answered as at the time of filling this report .





Details later…