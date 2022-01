The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has joined his ancestors. He was aged 93.

Reports said he died at the University College Hospital (UCH) in the early hours of Sunday during an illness.

He became the Olubadan on March 4, 2016.

His death was also confirmed to the Tribune Online by one of the top high chiefs of the traditional ruler.

Details later…