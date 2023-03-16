The highest traditional leadership in Ibadanland, Olubadan-In-Council has on Thursday, March 16, 2023, declared support for the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Oyo State gubernatorial election.

Members of the Council, during a visit to the Governor today in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital said the governor deserve reelection following his unprecedented achievements across the state.

The Otun Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja was not in attendance.