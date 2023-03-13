The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has finally bulged following the Supreme Court ruling on validity of old N200, N500 and N1000 notes until December 31, 2023.

The apex bank announced the development, in a statement through its spokesperson, Isa Abdulmumin, on Monday.

According to the statement, the development is “In compliance with the established tradition of obedience to court orders and sustenance of the Rule of Law Principle that characterized the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, and by extension, the operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as a regulator, Deposit Money Banks operating in Nigeria have been directed to comply with the Supreme Court ruling of March 3, 2023,” the statement reads.

“Accordingly, the CBN met with the Bankers’ Committee and has directed that the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes remain legal tender alongside the redesigned banknotes till December 31, 2023.

“Consequently, all concerned are directed to conform accordingly.”

