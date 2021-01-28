BREAKING: Okowa loses father

Sir Arthur Okowa, the father of the Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is dead.

Reports say the patriarch died at the Federal Medical Centre Asaba at 87 years after a brief illness.

Arthur Okowa was born in 1932 in Owa Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Death of the matriarch has not been officially confirmed by the family.

The death of Sir Arthur is coming few hours after the news of the death of Majority Leader of the the Delta State of Assembly, Mr. Tim Owhefere.

Details….

