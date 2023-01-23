BREAKING: NNPP assumes minority position in Gombe Assembly as another APC member joins

One of the opposition political parties, New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has now emerged as the minority party in Gombe State House of Assembly taking it over from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The development is as a result of the defection of the member representing Kaltungo West constituency, Hon Bashir Yakubu Barau from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) who joined the NNPP.

He was received into the NNPP by the Gombe State Governorship candidate of the party, Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki.

Before his defection, the PDP and NNPP both had three seats each in the Gombe State House of Assembly but, with his defection, the NNPP now has four seats and will consequently produce the minority caucus in the House.

According to the lawmaker, he took the decision to join NNPP in the best interest of the state, adding that both APC and PDP lack the requisite leadership qualities to unite and develop the state.

ALSO READ: Diphtheria: NCDC records 123 cases, 38 deaths in Kano, Lagos, Yobe, Osun

Since the emergence of Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki as the NNPP Governorship candidate, aggrieved members from both APC and PDP have been moving into the NNPP.

It could be recalled that, some state lawmakers two from the APC and one from PDP have earlier defected and joined the NNPP which increased its presence in the State House of Assembly.

Recently, four former deputy chairmen from Billiri, Kwami and Nafada and a former Councillor defected from the PDP and joined the NNPP.

The defectors include two former deputy chairmen from Billiri local government, one each from Kwami and Nafada local governments and a Councillor from Tall ward in Billiri local government.