The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on Wednesday it has adjusted pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as fuel or petrol, across their retail outlets, in line with current market realities.

The corporation made this known in a press statement signed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad, and shared on its Twitter page.

The statement said, “NNPC Limited wishes to inform our esteemed customers that we have adjusted our pump prices of PMS across our retail outlets in line with current market realities.

“As we strive to provide you with the quality service for which we are known, it is pertinent to note that prices will continue to fluctuate to reflect market dynamics. We assure you that NNPC Limited is committed to ensuring a ceaseless supply of products.

“The company sincerely regrets any inconvenience this development may have caused. We greatly appreciate your continued patronage, support, and understanding during this time of change and growth.