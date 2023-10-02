The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have returned to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to conclude negotiations with the Federal government and made known their decision regarding organised labour’s indefinite strike slated for Tuesday, October 3.

Source from the NLC said the meeting was slated for 4pm but the meeting is yet to commence as at the time of filing this report.

NLC and TUC earlier in the day had separate emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meetings to convey government’s offer to workers to their large decision making body. They also deliberated on the offers made by the government and have taken a decision.

The duo of the labour centres are expected to communicate to the federal government their decision and eventually brief the media on their final position on the proposed nationwide indefinite strike.

More details later…

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE