BREAKING: Nigeria records eleven fresh COVID-19 cases, total now 81

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced another 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus with the initial 70 cases totalling 81 at the late hours of Friday.

NCDC tweeted with its handle @NCDCgov:

11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State

As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.

