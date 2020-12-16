BREAKING: Nigeria records 930 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 75,062

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 930 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 75,062.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 16th of December 2020, 930 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 75062 cases have been confirmed, 66775 cases have been discharged and 1200 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 930 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (279), FCT (179), Plateau (62), Kaduna (54), Kano (52), Katsina (52), Imo (42), Jigawa (42), Rivers (38), Kwara (30), Nasarawa (19), Yobe (15), Ogun (13), Borno (10), Oyo (9), Niger (9), Ebonyi (6), Bauchi (6), Edo (5), Taraba (4), Sokoto (2) and Cross River (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 25,436 1,507 23,697 232 FCT 8,908 2,356 6,464 88 Plateau 4,099 148 3,917 34 Kaduna 4,098 603 3,448 47 Oyo 3,773 355 3,372 46 Rivers 3,217 228 2,929 60 Edo 2,747 48 2,586 113 Ogun 2,348 174 2,141 33 Kano 1,965 169 1,740 56 Delta 1,829 43 1,737 49 Ondo 1,751 86 1,624 41 Enugu 1,363 23 1,319 21 Katsina 1,289 240 1,025 24 Kwara 1,275 151 1,094 30 Gombe 1,104 137 942 25 Ebonyi 1,075 14 1,031 30 Abia 973 26 937 10 Osun 965 12 932 21 Bauchi 860 75 771 14 Borno 768 27 705 36 Imo 730 57 661 12 Nasarawa 581 243 325 13 Benue 515 44 460 11 Bayelsa 471 29 421 21 Ekiti 396 23 367 6 Jigawa 382 59 312 11 Akwa Ibom 364 28 327 9 Adamawa 329 71 238 20 Niger 307 13 282 12 Anambra 294 7 268 19 Sokoto 210 28 165 17 Taraba 203 19 177 7 Kebbi 138 15 115 8 Yobe 123 23 92 8 Cross River 92 5 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

