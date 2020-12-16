BREAKING: Nigeria records 930 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 75,062

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 930 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 75,062.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 16th of December 2020, 930 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 75062 cases have been confirmed, 66775 cases have been discharged and 1200 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 930 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (279), FCT (179), Plateau (62), Kaduna (54), Kano (52), Katsina (52), Imo (42), Jigawa (42), Rivers (38), Kwara (30), Nasarawa (19), Yobe (15), Ogun (13), Borno (10), Oyo (9), Niger (9), Ebonyi (6), Bauchi (6), Edo (5), Taraba (4), Sokoto (2) and Cross River (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos25,4361,50723,697232
FCT8,9082,3566,46488
Plateau4,0991483,91734
Kaduna4,0986033,44847
Oyo3,7733553,37246
Rivers3,2172282,92960
Edo2,747482,586113
Ogun2,3481742,14133
Kano1,9651691,74056
Delta1,829431,73749
Ondo1,751861,62441
Enugu1,363231,31921
Katsina1,2892401,02524
Kwara1,2751511,09430
Gombe1,10413794225
Ebonyi1,075141,03130
Abia9732693710
Osun9651293221
Bauchi8607577114
Borno7682770536
Imo7305766112
Nasarawa58124332513
Benue5154446011
Bayelsa4712942121
Ekiti396233676
Jigawa3825931211
Akwa Ibom364283279
Adamawa3297123820
Niger3071328212
Anambra294726819
Sokoto2102816517
Taraba203191777
Kebbi138151158
Yobe12323928
Cross River925789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

