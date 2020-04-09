BREAKING: Nigeria records 14 new coronavirus cases, total now 288

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State.

As at 09:30 pm 9th April, there are 288 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths.

Details later…

Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State As at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths pic.twitter.com/DuP2SGUiTy — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 9, 2020

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

How Africa Can Mitigate COVID-19 Effects

BEFORE the novel Coronavirus pandemic hit the globe, Nigeria spent 42 per cent of her earnings on debt servicing. We have arrived at a new reality today: even if we devote 100 per cent of our income to rebuilding our economy, it still will not be enough… Read full article

Our Ongoing Strike Doesn’t Affect Our Involvement In Fight Against COVID-19 —ASUU President

We are starting with Ibadan because our members in the zone showed readiness for the project. We were in Jos last week Wednesday and the next place is Maiduguri, to be followed by other parts of the country. Our plan is to launch it at the zonal levels of our union, while the branches key into it… Read full story

NECO Declares War On Certificate Forgers

THE National Examination Council (NECO) is worried at the rising cases of certificate forgery and examination malpractice in Nigeria and has vowed to make life miserable for the perpetrators of the heinous crime tarnishing the image of the examination body and the country at large… Read full story

Does Daily Vitamin C Help Coronavirus?

Social distancing, regular handwashing and other personal hygiene are the most effective and proven methods to reduce risk and spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)… Read full story

‘Nigeria Can Stop COVID-19 Without Shutting Airports, Cities’

A United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) licensed flight dispatcher and ground instructor, Mrs Victoria Jumoke Adegbe has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to review the continued shutting down of airports and other economic activities as a way of curbing the spread of COVID-19… Read full story