BREAKING: Nigeria confirms 381 new COVID-19 cases, total now 3,526

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, announced that the country has recorded 381 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 3,526.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle and website on Tuesday night.

The centre also said that the number of fatalities has risen to 107 after recording four new deaths, while 601 people have been discharged from the isolation centres after full recovery.

“On the 7th of May 2020, 381 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 3526 cases have been confirmed, 601 cases have been discharged and 107 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 381 new cases are reported from 17 states; “381 new cases of #COVID19; 183-Lagos, 55-Kano, 44-Jigawa, 19-Zamfara, 19-Bauchi, 11-Katsina, 9-Borno, 8-Kwara, 7-Kaduna, 6-Gombe, 5-Ogun, 4-Sokoto, 3-Oyo, 3-Rivers, 2-Niger, 1-Akwa Ibom, 1-Enugu, 1-Plateau.”

A Breakdown of cases by states;

381 new cases of #COVID19; 183-Lagos

55-Kano

44-Jigawa

19-Zamfara

19-Bauchi

11-Katsina

9-Borno

8-Kwara

7-Kaduna

6-Gombe

5-Ogun

4-Sokoto

3-Oyo

3-Rivers

2-Niger

1-Akwa Ibom

1-Enugu

1-Plateau 3526 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 601

Deaths: 107 pic.twitter.com/H5ouYwO9Cj — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 7, 2020

