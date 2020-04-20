BREAKING: Nigeria confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 665

38 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 665, Tribune Online reports.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced via its Twitter handle on Monday night that as at 11:10 pm 20th April, there are 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country. —have been discharged with —deaths recorded.

The thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 are reported as follows:

23 in Kano

5 in Gombe

3 in Kaduna

2 in Borno

2 in Abia

1 in FCT

1 in Sokoto

1 in Ekiti

As at 11:10 pm 20th April, the states with confirmed cases of COVID-19: Lagos-376, FCT-89, Kano-59, Osun-20, Oyo-16, Edo-15, Ogun-12, Kwara-9, Katsina-12, Bauchi-7, Kaduna-9, Akwa Ibom-9, Delta-4, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Enugu-2, Rivers-2, Niger-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Borno-3 ,Jigawa-2, Abia-2, Gombe-5, Sokoto-1.

Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Kano

5 in Gombe

3 in Kaduna

2 in Borno

2 in Abia

1 in FCT

1 in Sokoto

1 in Ekiti As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 188

Deaths: 22 pic.twitter.com/k354y8KS0W — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 20, 2020

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma, Recovers From Coronovirus

Popular Afropop star, David Adeleke, also known as Davido announced that his fiancée, Chioma, has tested negative for coronavirus. Tribune Online recalls that he earlier announced that his fiancée tested positive on… Read full story

BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 From Lagos • Total hits 627

Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Borno. As at 11:50 pm 19th April, there are 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 170 have been discharged with 21 deaths… Read full story

EDITORIAL: IMF’s Prediction On The Nigerian Economy

WHEN, back in February, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its annual growth forecast for the Nigerian economy and warned starkly that “under current policies, the outlook is challenging,” few commentators or people in Nigerian policy circles paid the international organisational any heed. In the report… Read full article

MONDAY LINES: Lessons From Abba Kyari’s Exit

THERE is a prime place in medical history for Mary Mallon, a career cook for several wealthy families in New York who spread disease and death everywhere she worked. One of such wealthy people was Charles Henry Warren, a banker with a Midas touch who engaged Mallon in his Long Island vacationing home as a cook in… Read full article

Managing Information During Crises

Mismanaging information can bring a company down in normal times. But the destructive propensity of information mismanagement comes in bold relief during a crisis. This is because during a crisis, everything is in a flux; uncertainty rules, abnormality reigns, surprises abound, anxiety holds sway and everyone is on edge… Read full article

Escaping The Cult Of The Toxic Ninja

I have often said that there are no dead-end jobs, only dead-end people. They are inimical to the progress of any organization, family or establishment. They are always the high-maintenance types in any relational engagement. The emotional capital that it costs to work with them is invaluable. If you work with them… Read full article