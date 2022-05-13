(BREAKING): Ngige withdraws from presidential race after meeting Buhari

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, on Friday, announced his withdrawal from the presidential race in 2023.

His announcement followed a valedictory session held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in the nation’s capital in honour of ministers seeking elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement he wrote on Friday shortly after the meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Ngige said he took the decision after consulting with his family, constituents and well-wishers while he added that he had communicated his decision to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him: “Today, May 13, I had an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari as a follow-up to the one I earlier had with him on 11th May 2022.

“Having also consulted with my family, constituents, and well-wishers, it is my pleasure to announce the withdrawal of my interest and earlier decision to contest the office of the president in the 2023 general election.”

