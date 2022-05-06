(BREAKING): Next president must come from South-West, APC leaders in the zone insist

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West zone of the country on Friday rose from their meeting in Lagos State with a one point resolution, insisting that the next president of the country must come from the South-West.

The leaders, including the presidential aspirants from the zone, comprising Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; APC National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, governors and ministers from the South-West, among others, agreed that the next president should come from the South-West.

The meeting, held at the Lagos House, Marina, ended with the leaders agreeing that the region should unite on purpose in order to ensure that the aim of the zone producing the next president is achieved.

