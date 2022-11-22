BREAKING: New N1,000, N500 and N200 notes for unveiling tomorrow — Emefiele 

President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil new N1,000, N500 and N200 notes tomorrow Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele on Tuesday said this during the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee monthly meeting in Abuja.

Emefiele said that the CBN will not shift its deadline for all old notes to be returned to commercial banks in exchange for newly designed ones.

Recall that Emefiele had on October 26, 2022 announced that the apex bank will issue redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, effective December 15, 2022, while the new and existing currencies will remain legal tender and circulate together until January 31, 2023.

However, he made a surprise announcement on Tuesday, saying the CBN will not wait till December 15 anymore as the President will unveil the new notes on Wednesday.

More details soon…

