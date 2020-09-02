BREAKING: NCAA fires Directors, merges directorates

Any moment from now some directors in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) may be thrown out of their various positions as the federal government has concluded plans to replace them with fresh officials.

As at the time of filing this report, the management of the regulatory body is holding a critical meeting on how to go about distributing disengagement letters to the affected directors and other workers.

While the Director, Air Transport Regulation, Oyo-Ita is said to have escaped the sack, Kayode Ajiboye, General Manager, Airworthiness is expected to be made Director, Airworthiness.

This is just as the Directorate of Consumer Protection (CPD) has been merged with Directorate of Air Transport and Regulations (DATR).

Directorate of General Aviation is to be merged with Directorate of Airworthiness Standards.

Details Coming…

