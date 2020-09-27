[BREAKING] Nationwide Strike: Reps in emergency meeting with Labour in Abuja

In a last minute move to avert the nationwide Strike billed to commence by the middle night today, the leader of the House of Representatives led by the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has commenced an emergency crucial meeting meeting with the organised labour to find possible solution to the crisis.

The closed-doors meeting is being attached by President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba; and President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, among others.

Addressing the labour leaders before going into the closed doors session, Rep Gbajabiamila appealed to the labour to shelve the nationwide Strike even for a while to allow the Federal Government to sort out all the issues at stake.

The Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress had jointly declared their readiness to embark on a nationwide strike and protests to compel the Federal Government to reverse the hikes.

