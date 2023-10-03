The Nigerian Police, Lagos State Command, has disclosed that the Afrobeats singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has been arrested for interrogation over the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Tuesday via his X-page (formerly Twitter).

He wrote: “Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities…

#justice4Mohbad #justiceforMohbad”

Meanwhile, the Marlian record label boss had earlier in a post through his personal X-page (formerly Twitter), announced his return into the country and expressed commitment to assist the Police in its investigation into the sudden death of the 27-year-old artiste.

“I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole. I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail,” Naira Marley wrote.

Tribune Online reports that Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.

The rapper’s death has continued to spark reactions and protests across the country with many demanding justice over the circumstances that led to his death.

