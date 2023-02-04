Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has announced the deployment of free Omituntun transport buses to ease the pains of the people of the state from the twin crisis of naira and fuel scarcity that have been the lot of Nigerians in recent weeks.

On Friday, some aggrieved residents on a violence protest besieged the Oyo state secretariat protesting over scarcity of naira notes and petrol.

Following that Makinde postponed his reelection campaign indefinitely saying he could not be campaigning as the people are faced with undue hardship.

Governor Makinde, announced in a statewide broadcast aired on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) on Friday night, said that the state government was ready to do whatever it can to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

On Saturday morning, the governor in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor also put all the security agencies operating in the state on high alert to avert any breakdown of law and order.

The statement also quoted the governor as urging the people to ensure they use their Permanent Voters Cards to usher in a responsible government in the forthcoming general election, adding that resort to violence breeds other problems.

According to him, the Omituntun Mass Transit Buses would be deployed to more routes within the state for free, in order to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

The governor also said that the state was also working with Chairmen of local governments to provide immediate palliatives for the vulnerable people in order to alleviate the hardships that the twin scarcity of naira and fuel have brought upon them.

He urged all law-abiding citizens and residents of the state to go about their lawful activities peacefully.

The governor said: “I have always maintained that peaceful protests are fine. When things are not going how we want them to go, we have a right and even a responsibility to protest.

“In response to this, I have suspended all campaign activities forthwith. I have also met with the heads of security agencies in Oyo State to restore calm and maintain the peace in our dear state.

“As a palliative measure, I have directed that the Omituntun Mass Transit Buses should be deployed to more routes within the state for free. “We are also working with Local Government Chairmen to see what immediate palliatives we can make available to the most vulnerable amongst us to alleviate the hardships that the twin scarcity of fuel and the naira have brought upon our people.”