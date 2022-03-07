(BREAKING) Murdered lady: Driver of BRT arrested

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have confirmed the arrest of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver that drove the slain 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, made this known to Tribune Online in a chat as he confirmed that the dead body of the young lady has been found.

He said, “the driver of the BRT has been arrested.”

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the driver eloped after being declared wanted by the police.

Ajisebutu assured that the culprits will be arrested and be made to face the law squarely.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…