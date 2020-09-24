BREAKING: Many inured in Lagos gas tanker explosion

Many persons have been injured in a gas tanker that exploded in the Ifako Ijaiye area of Lagos State on Thursday afternoon.

Tribune Online reports that the victims of the gas tanker explosion sustained various degrees of burns.

Confirming the development, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said efforts are ongoing to put out the fire.

Details later…

